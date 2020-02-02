Pakistan’s support to China in fight against coronavirus epidemic commendable: Chinese scholar

BEIJING, Feb 2 (APP):The selfless support of Pakistan’s leadership and people to China in the fight against the new coronavirus epidemic is very laudable and once again embodies the special friendly relations between China and Pakistan and the two people.

“Under the situation of extremely serious epidemic in China, the concern showed by our friendly neighbor Pakistan’s government, military and people and their selfless support for China’s fight against the epidemic are very laudable, which once again embodies the special friendly relations between China and Pakistan and the profound friendship between the two peoples,” Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Prof. at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and Special Commentator of China Economic Net said on Sunday.

First, the number of Pakistani students in China is about 28,000. When some countries have decided to withdraw their overseas citizens, Pakistan’s friends regard China as their hometown and China’s disaster as their own disaster. They have decided not to leave China and work together with the Chinese people to overcome the difficulties.

Of course, the Chinese government and people take care of the Pakistani students like their own children and tell them how to take the most effective precautions.

Second, the Pakistani government has done its best to allocate 84,500 N95 masks, 279,000 surgical masks, 28,500 pairs of gloves, 15,300 shoes covers, 7,000 gowns, 8,000 aprons, 2,400 goggles and 8,500 hazmat suits from the stocks of public hospitals around the nation and dispatched an air force C-130 to transport the most needed medical supplies to Wuhan, China.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government is mobilizing relevant factories to step up the production of materials needed by China to fight the epidemic.

Third, the government of Pakistan has issued a statement saying that the government and people of Pakistan stand firmly with China and support China’s measures to contain the epidemic.

“Pakistan stands ready to provide all possible assistance to China in response to the epidemic,” the statement said. “We firmly believe that the brotherly Chinese people will overcome this challenge with their unique strength and tenacity.”

Fourth, China Economic Network has a WeChat group, in which there are many Pakistani friends. Pakistan’s friends pay close attention to China’s fight against the epidemic. A Pakistani doctor has submitted a petition saying “I am willing to go to Wuhan” to fight the epidemic.” The words and deeds of many Pakistani friends really have touched the hearts of the Chinese people very deeply.

At the moment, China is experiencing an unprecedented outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus. The Chinese people are all united in fighting the epidemic and have received strong support from the world community.

China and Pakistan are close neighbors with special friendly relations. The “iron brothers” relationship between the two countries can be best embodied when they encounter major difficulties. Really, “a friend in need is a friend in need.”