Pakistan’s single country exhibition opens in Bangkok

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):The first ever three-day single country exhibition of Pakistan opened in Bangkok to woo the traders and investors from Thailand to invest in Pakistan.

Started on Friday, the exhibition is being held at the Queen Sirkit National Convention Centre in Bangkok, said press release received here Saturday.

Vice Minister for Commerce of Thailand Sakon Varanyuwatana was the chief guest at the opening ceremony, which was attended by senior officials of the Royal Thai Government, ambassadors, business executives and notable personalities.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that the government placed high priority on trade and investment and Thailand was a major trading partner of Pakistan.

The exhibition comes at a moment when bilateral trade between Pakistan and Thailand was on the rise, having crossed an all-time high of US$ 1.5 billion in 2017.

He added that the exhibition was a manifestation of the importance Pakistan attached to promote trade and economic relations with Thailand.

He underscored that Thailand served as the hub and gateway to the ASEAN region with which Pakistan has keen interest in strengthening economic and commercial ties.

The ambassador invited the Thai businessmen and investors to explore opportunities and tap the vast potential for mutually beneficial business relationships with Pakistani counterparts and hoped the event would yield good results.

He highlighted that apart from the products on display, the exhibition was also showcasing the culture, handicrafts, fashion, music and cuisine of Pakistan along with the tourist destinations with a view to promoting people to people contacts between the two countries.

The Vice Minister of Commerce of Thailand welcomed the holding of the Single Country Exhibition and noted that Thailand looked forward to further strengthening of trade relations with Pakistan.

He encouraged the business communities on both sides to enhance interaction and benefit from the growing opportunities for trade and investment.

A wide range of products are at display by around 70 companies participating from various sectors in the exhibition. The exhibition would also feature seminars on investment, gems and jewellery, fishery and tourism.