ASHGABAT (Turkmenistan), Sept 19 (APP): Pakistan’s Sara Khan and Ushna

Suhail ousted in the first round of the women singles Tennis event part of the ongoing 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games being played at ITF Tennis Club Courts on Tuesday.

Sara did some resistance but overall Caruthers Steffi of Somoa, an

dOceana country. Caruthers Steffi of Somoa won the battle 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. Sara Khan played in the first set, hitting some beautiful baseline shorts and smashes but when Caruthers Steffi settled down she did not give Sara much time to settle down.

In the second singles another Pakistani tasted defeat at the hands of

Wang Chao Yi of Chinese Taipei. The two players were stretched to 8-10 (6-6) in the first set but soon after Wang Cho Yi controlled the whole trend and dictated a good lesson of tennis to Ushna Suhail. The score of the other two set was 6-2 and 6-0. Ushna did not respond well in the third and last set.

In the September 20 matches Ahmad Choudhary of Pakistan will face Wang

Chun Hum of Hong Kong in the second round while Ushna Suhail and Heera Ashiq will clash against Fitridi and Haliza of Indonia.