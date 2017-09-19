Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terror well known: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): Minister for Federal Education and

Professional Training Baligh ur Rehman Tuesday said sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in war against terror were well known to the world community and United States (US) should also recognize them.

Pakistan enjoyed good bilateral relations with the US and wanted to

maintain it, he said talking to PTV.

Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had been representing

Pakistan strongly besides highlighting Kashmir issue courageously at United

Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would also represent his country

in the same way, he said.

He said Pakistan had been raising Kashmir issue on international

forums including UNGA. There has been continuity in Pakistan’s policy on Kashmir issue.

He said atrocities on Rohingya muslims was disrespect for the humanity

and the issue would also be taken up by Pakistan at UNGA.

Pakistan has responded immediately after statement of United Stated

(US) President Donald Trump, he said, adding the matter was also discussed in National Security Committee meetings.