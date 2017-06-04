Pakistan’s role in OIC’S initiatives lauded

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (APP): Secretary General Organization of Islamic Cooperation Dr Yousef Ahmed Al-Othaimeen has said that Pakistan is an important partner on the OIC’s various activities and efforts.

He was talking to Pakistani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khan Hasham Bin Saddique, who called on him on Sunday to present his letter of credence, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Secretary General and Ambassador Saddique also reviewed the ongoing preparations of the upcoming Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting and both side urged for constructive deliberations with a view of producing action oriented outcomes.

The two sides also discussed wide range of issues of mutual concern and the means of enhancing OIC-Pakistan bilateral relations.