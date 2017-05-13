RAWALPINDI, May 13 (APP): Indian army has been targeting
innocent civilians on both sides of Line of Control (LOC) in recent
past, Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General
Asif Ghafoor on Saturday said.
“Any misadventure by Indian Army across LOC will be a
miscalculation, shall be responded with full force and could lead to
unintended consequences,” he warned India in a tweet.
Pakistan’s response will lead to unintended consequences: India warned
RAWALPINDI, May 13 (APP): Indian army has been targeting