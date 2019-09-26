Pakistan’s renewable energy market emerging with high growth potential: President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan was an emerging renewable energy market with an immense potential to grow exponentially in the years to come.

Speaking at the inaugural session of Pakistan Renewable Energy Summit 2019 here, the president called for setting a new paradigm in the country’s renewable energy sector particularly through adoption of solar means to urgently meet growing needs of the nation.

The summit, hosted by World Wind Energy Association and Global 100% RE, gathered national and international experts on energy who discussed the areas including global energy transition, decarbonizing industry’s power needs, grid versus off-grid distributed energy and achieving 30 percent renewable energy by 2030.