Pakistan’s ranking in CPI improved due to NAB’s efforts

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Thursday said Pakistan’s ranking in Corruption Perception Index (CPI) had been improved due to NAB’s efforts.

Addressing NAB’s officers Lahore after a two-day annual inspection, he said the CPI in Pakistan as per report of Transparency International (TI) of 2016 was declining after 2013 due to steps taken by NAB against corrupt elements.

The independent national and international watchdogs like PLIDAT and

World Economic Forum (WEF) had also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to curb corruption, he said.

He said Pakistan was being considered a role model in South Asian countries in its efforts against corruption.

The chairman said NAB was focusing on awareness and preventive measures and enforcement of laws so that corruption could be nipped in the bud.

He said eradication of corruption was a collective responsibility of all segments of the country.

He emphasized upon NAB officers to maximise their efforts for eradication of corruption by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy across the board and added NAB since its inception, recovered around Rs 285 billion of ill-gotten money from corrupt and deposited in national exchequer.

The chairman said NAB had established its first Forensic Science Lab (FSL) and has rationalized its workload and timelines for efficient and expeditious disposal of cases, putting a maximum limit of 10 months which was a challenging target to investigate cases of even white collar crimes.

He said NAB Lahore was important regional bureau which had played prominent role in contributing towards overall performance of NAB.

He directed all officers to adopt and demonstrate absolute fairness and transparency in discharge of their national duties.

He appreciated performance of NAB Lahore which had graded excellent performance during 2016 with 99.97 percent on basis of annual inspection conducted by Chairman’s Inspection and Monitoring Team.