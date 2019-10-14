Pakistan’s Rabia claims gold in Hampshire Weightlifting Championship

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP):Pakistan’s Rabia Shahzad put up another impressive show as she claimed gold medal in Hampshire Weightlifting Championship by finishing at the top in 49kg weight category, according to information received here on Monday.

The competition was being judged on the basis of Sinclair points, which calculates the athlete’s weight with the total weight they lift during the competition.

According to details, just a day after earning bronze medal in Welsh Open Championship in Cardiff, the 21-year-old travelled to Basingstoke to participate in Hampshire Weightlifting Championship where she outshone eight other weightlifters in her category with 144.8 Sinclair points.