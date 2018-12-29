Pakistan’s progress linked to peace in Balochistan: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Dec 29 (APP):Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday said COAS said maintaining security situation of Balochistan was focus of the Pakistan Army as the progress of Pakistan was linked to peace, stability and progress of the province.

Fencing of Pak-Afghan border and enhanced security coordination on Pak-Iran border would further improve the security situation, the COAS said while talking to Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan during a meeting here at the General Headquarters, according to an Inter Services Public Relations press release.

During the meeting, the security situation in Balochistan was discussed.

Jam Kamal Khan appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army towards provision of enabling security environment for the execution of socio-economic development projects as part of the Khushal Balochistan programme.