Pakistan’s newly appointed ambassador presents credentials to President of Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Pakistan’s newly appointed Ambassador
to Afghanistan, Zahid Nasrullah Khan, presented his credentials
to President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani at a ceremony in Kabul.
The ceremony was followed by a courtesy call of the Ambassador
on the President. The Ambassador conveyed a message of goodwill on
behalf of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, said a press
release here.
The Ambassador reiterated that Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz
Sharif shared President Ghani’s vision of regional connectivity that
was essential for the prosperity of the region.
Ambassador expressed his determination to work for the promotion of
bilateral relations in all fields.