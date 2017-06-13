Pakistan’s naval chief in Sri Lanka on 5-day official visit

ISLAMABAD, June 13 (APP): At the invitation of the Sri Lankan Navy

Commander, Chief of the Naval Staff – Pakistan Navy, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah is in Sri Lanka on a five days official visit.

He was warmly received by the Commander of the Sri Lankan Navy, Vice

Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne and the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan Dr Sarfraz Ahmad Khan Sipra, at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo.

During his visit, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah called on top military

officials in Sri Lanka including Chief of Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Kolitha Gunatilleke, Commander of Sri Lankan Army Lt Gen AWJ Crishanthe De Silva and Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Eng Karunasena Hettiarachchi at their office.

During the meetings both sides exchanged views on issues of bilateral

importance and mutual interest. On the occasions, mementos were exchanged to mark the visit.

Chief of the Naval Staff was also the chief guest at the Passing out

Parade held at the Naval and Maritime Academy Trincomalee where he declared open the Sailing Club.

Admiral Zakaullah also visited the Temple of the Tooth Relic and the

International Buddhist Museum at Kandy on Sunday morning.

Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah joined Pakistan Naval Academy in 1975 and was

commissioned in the Operations Branch in 1978.

He specialized as Principal Warfare Officer from UK and Navigation and

Direction Officer from Pakistan. He was appointed to the highest seat of the Pakistan Navy in 2014.