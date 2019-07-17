Pakistan’s narrative vindicated in ICJ: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday said Pakistan’s narrative was vindicated and India faced defeat in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding its spy Kulbhushan Jadhev.

Today was the historical day for the country as ICJ had given its verdict that Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhev would remain in custody of Pakistan, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Kulbhushan Jadhev had confessed that he was involved in terrorism and subversive activities here, who was apprehended by the Pakistan valiant armed forces from Balochistan successfully.