Pakistan’s most populous city to be cleansed before August 14: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP):The minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi Friday said that Pakistan’ most populous city Karachi where country generating huge revenue was badly ignored by former Pakistan Peoples party government.

However, the minister assured that before the August 14 cleanliness drive in Karachi would be completed with the joint efforts of its citizens.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged that all segment of society should play their responsible role to maintain cleansing of Karachi City as it is home of all fellow citizens.

He said, “We will launch the drive from Sunday till August 13, adding, it would be the biggest Eiddi for Karachi residents”.

He also urged municipal representatives and other relevant departments to speed up their work and they perform their duties in order to maintain beauty of City” .