Pakistan’s Military band participate in SCO Military Tattoo in China

BEIJING, Sep 6 (APP): Military band from Pakistan has participated in

“Fanfare for Peace-2017 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Military Tattoo IV” held at Yuanshen Stadium in Shanghai.

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Chang Wanquan attended and

addressed the opening ceremony.

He said since the SCO was formed 16 years ago, the member states had

continuously strengthened exchange and cooperation under the guidance of the Shanghai Spirit and taken solid steps for building a community of shared destiny, setting a good example for forming the new type of international relation featuring win-win cooperation.

“Over the years, we have turned the Fanfare for Peace military tattoo

into an important platform for deepening and expanding the SCO defense security cooperation and promoting the military cultural exchanges among the SCO member states,” Chang said.

The successful holding of Fanfare for Peace-2017 SCO Military Tattoo is

the landmark of a new journey for SCO’s defense security cooperation, he noted.

The Military Band of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the PLA Navy Band and four military bands from Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia and Tajikistan participate in the military tattoo this year.

The first formal performance of the military tattoo was presented after the opening ceremony, and the Chinese and foreign audience estimated at 2,100 watched the performance.