Pakistan’s Mahoor swats aside top seed to win Int’l Badminton Tournament

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP):Pakistan’s Mahoor Shahzad swatted aside top seed Soraya Aghahajiaghe of Iran to lift women’s singles title of ‘Yonex Sunrise Pakistan Series International Badminton Tournament at the Rodham Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad the other day.

The 23-year-old, who also won Pakistan International Badminton Tournament in 2017 defeated her opponent in a seesaw battle that stretched to three games.

She comfortably won the first game 21-15, but lost the second game 16-21 as Soraya took the charge and fought back with long rallies. However, the second seed Mahoor once again showed her class to win the third game 21-16 and claim the title.

In men’s singles final, Saran Jamsri of Thailand got a smooth sailing against Geoorges Julien Paul of Mauritius. He used powerful strokes and exhibited great skills to record a straight set victory 21-14, 21-10.

Meanwhile, the Thai pair of Prad Tangsrirapeephan and Apichasit Teerawiwat beat the Nepalese duo of Dipesh Dhami and Ratnajit Tamang in straight sets 26-24, 21-14 to win men’s doubles final.

In women’s doubles final, the Maldivian pair of Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq and Fatimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq brushed aside Pakistan’s Mahoor Shahzad and Bushra Qayum in straight sets 21-17, 21-13 to clinch the title.

Elsewhere, Hussein Zayan Shaheed and Fatimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq of Maldives recorded straight set victory 21-16, 21-19 against Dipesh Dhami and Amita Giri of Nepal to lift the title.

Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Sports, Agha Hassan Baloch, who was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony gave away cash prizes and trophies to the winners. The event carried a total prize purse of $10,000 USD.