Pakistan’s journey towards prosperity continues under PM’s leadership: Marriyum

RAWALPINDI, Feb 12 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said Sunday

that Pakistan’s journey towards durable peace and prosperity was

continuing under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif.

She was talking to reporters after distributing prizes among

players of 2nd Shehbaz Sharif T 20 Trophy Championship Cricket

Tournament after its final match, which was won the team of UC 27.

The Minister said the menace of terrorism was being

overpowered effectively and sports activities were getting momentum.

“Pakistan has completed a difficult journey from terrorism to

playgrounds under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,” she said adding that when Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) government took over in 2013 around 25,00 incidents of terrorism were occurring in the country, but now the number had been brought down to only 160.

She expressed confidence that Pakistan would progress under

the dynamic leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, urging the provincial governments to follow the Prime Minister’s vision of progress and development.

The minister said duration of load shedding has been reduced

from 17 18 hours a day to 3 4 hours due to prudent energy polices of the government, adding that record projects had been initiated to meet the country’s energy needs.

Marriyum said people were benefiting from the PM’s Healthcare

scheme, which was unique in its kind, adding that it was a gift from the PM to all countrymen.

Now, she said, the international community was acknowledging

Pakistan’s economic progress, transparency in departments and

efforts to eliminate corruption.

In Punjab, Marriyum Aurangzeb said, playgrounds had been set

at the union council level where sports activities were in full swing, while contrary to this, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was still planning to prepare feasibility reports for making grounds at the UC level.

The minister said the Punjab province was a role model for

other provinces because it was progressing under the leadership of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in all sectors including education and health. She said if the pace of development continues in the province,it will emerge as the best province not only in Pakistan but the entire region.

She said the Punjab government had launched an effective solid

waste management system, availability of online syllabus from KG to Class 10. She said the projects launched by the present government would be completed this year or in 2018.

She said that Balochistan has been given the gift of CPEC, in

Sindh motorways, Green line mass transit system and clean drinking water projects are under construction while in KPK motorways projects are being executed at very fast speed. She said that the government wants that other provinces should make progress like Punjab.

The minister congratulated former parliamentarian Muhammad

Hanif Abbasi, MPAs Raja Hanif and Tahira Aurangzeb for promoting the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and CM Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of progress and prosperity, besides engaging the youth in healthy activities.

She also congratulated the winner team of UC 27 and Runner up

UC 21 for achieving top positions in the 49 match championship.