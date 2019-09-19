Pakistan’s investment policy aimed at attracting FDI: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said the country’s investment policy had been designed to provide a comprehensive framework for creating conducive business environment to attract Foreign Direct Investment.

Talking to President of Japan’s renowned Morinaga Milk Industry Michio Miyahara here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said Pakistan had adopted a very liberal and investment-friendly policy, which was free from restrictions on remitting capital, profits and dividends