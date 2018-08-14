Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrated in Tehran with traditional fervor

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):An impressive ceremony was held at the residence of the Ambassador of Pakistan in Tehran on Tuesday to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The ceremony commenced with the hoisting of national flag by Ambassador Riffat Masood was attended by a large number of Pakistani community members from all walks of life, a message received here from Tehran said.

Children from Pakistan Embassy International School and College, Tehran recited the national anthem.

The messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out on this auspicious occasion.

Ambassador Riffat Masood, in her address, extended felicitations to members of the Pakistani community living in Iran on the Independence Day and urged them to renew their pledge to serve their country with dedication.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan was moving on the path of democracy and this is the third parliament being convened.

Referring to the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected parliamentarians, she described it as a victory of the people of Pakistan.

She said the participation of youth, women and minorities in the recent elections was high and encouraging, which is a sign of continuation of democratic process in the country.

Referring to the scourge of terrorism and extremism in the country during the past years, she said the anti-terrorism operations of Zarb e Azb and Radd ul Fassad launched by the armed forces have broken the back of terrorists.

She said the law and order situation in the country has also improved.

The Ambassador said the people and the government have joined hands for the progress and development of the country and several mega projects are underway which would bring economic stability in Pakistan.

Referring to the Kashmir issue, the Ambassador said Pakistan will not leave the Kashmiri brothers alone and would continue to stand with them extending full support in their just struggle to achieve self-determination.

Saying that several posters have been placed on billboards in Tehran and Mashhad with congratulatory message of Iran’s Supreme leader on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, the Ambassador described it as a sign of deep Pakistan-Iran friendship.

A group of students from Pakistan Embassy International School and College sung national songs. The ceremony ended with prayer for peace and prosperity of Pakistan.