Pakistan’s independence day celebrated in Singapore with fervour

ISLAMABAD,Aug 15 (APP): Pakistan’s 70th independence day was

celebrated in Singapore with traditional fervor and national spirit.

The day began with the hoisting of the flag by the High Commissioner,

Nasrullah Khan, said a message received from Singapore Tuesday.

The officers and officials of the High Commission, as well as a cross

section of Pakistani community attended the ceremony.

The messages of the President and Prime Minister were read out by the

Press Counselor and Head of Chancery, respectively.

The High Commissioner, in his address,highlighted the importance of the day and the sacrifices made by our fore fathers to attain an independent homeland. He outlined the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal and emphasized that to ensure Pakistan’s outstanding place in the comity of nations, we as a nation, need to follow, in letter and spirit, the golden principles of “Faith, Unity and Discipline” in all walks of life , no matter where we are.

He stressed that each and every Pakistani is an ambassador of Pakistan.

“We are all Pakistan. Pakistan is a reflection of all of us.”

The High Commissioner also focused on the progress that Pakistan has

made over the last 70 years in every field of life. He also complimented the contributions of the Pakistani community to project a positive image of Pakistan in Singapore.