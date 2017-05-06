Pakistan’s improved environment need to be highlighted: Zubair

KARACHI, May 06 (APP): Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has emphasised upon the need for highlighting improved security and economic environemnt in the country that has been attained due to present government’s unrelenting efforts.

Talking to the media after a meeting with artists, producers and

cinema owners about the formulation of Pakistan’s first film policy,

at Governor House here on Saturday, he said film industry could prove

to be an effective medium to promote Pakistan’s soft image not only

within the country, but also at the international level.

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage

Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present.

The Governor lauded the federal government for its move to formulate

film policy after consultation with all stakeholders, and assured all

out cooperation for the revival of film industry.

Muhammad Zubair said Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting

and National Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb during her two-day visit to the city had detailed interaction with all the stakeholders of film

industry and listened to their suggestions.

He said now the minister would travel to Lahore to hold meetings

with artists, producers and other stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Pakistan National Council

of Arts (PNCA) Jamal Shah appreciated the federal government for the decision to formulate country’s first ever film policy for the revival

of film industry. He underlined the need for promoting Pakistan’s

positive image in films.

Jamal Shah informed that an academy is being established under the

PNCA for skill development and professional training of artists,

producers and other people associated with the film industry.