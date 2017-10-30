Pakistan’s Hasan Ali continues to be lead Bowling Rankings

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP):Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali continues to be lead the list of bowlers in the International Cricket Council (ICC), ODI Player Rankings released Monday.

India’s pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has also reached a career-best third position after finishing with six wickets in the series against New Zealand, said a press release issued here.

Other bowlers to move northwards include Mitchell Santner of New Zealand (up two places to 14th) and Pakistan’s Imad Wasim (up 14 places to 27th). Adam Milne has also made significant movement, gaining 11 slots to reach 42nd position.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam ranked fourth has also attained the career-best rating points among batsmen in the ICC Rankings.

Similarly, South Africa’s Quinton de Kock (fifth position) have also attained his highest in terms of rating points, said an ICC press release issued here.

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis (up two places to 8th), former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (up one place to 11th), New Zealand batsman Tom Latham (up 15 places to a career-best 23rd), Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed (up three places to 37th) and Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Thirimanne (up six places to 47th) are among the batsmen to move up in the rankings.

India captain Virat Kohli has moved back to the top position among batsmen in the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Player Rankings within 10 days of losing it to South Africa batsman AB de Villiers.

In the latest rankings update that takes into account India’s home series against New Zealand which India won 2-1 on Sunday, as well as the last match of the South Africa-Bangladesh series and the last two matches of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka series, Kohli has also reached a career-high in terms of rating points.

The 28-year-old Delhi batsman, who scored 263 runs in the series against New Zealand including knocks of 121 in the first ODI in Mumbai and 113 in the final ODI in Kanpur, has reached 889 points, which is the best ever by an India batsman. The previous highest points tally of 887 was managed by Sachin Tendulkar in 1998 and by Kohli earlier this year.

India opener Rohit Sharma’s 174 runs in the series against New Zealand, which included a fine 147 in the final match, has seen him reach a career-high rating of 799 points, even though he remains in seventh position.