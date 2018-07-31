Pakistan’s Habib Public School hockey team visits Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):A 13-member hockey team from Pakistan’s Habib Public School is currently on a visit to Sri Lanka on the invitation of Colombo Hockey Association to play a six-match series against various schools and hockey clubs in Colombo and Kandy.

The team visited the Pakistan’s High Commission in Colombo and was received by Deputy High Commissioner Janbaz Khan, according to a message received here from Sri Lanka.

Speaking on the occasion, Janbaz Khan said such visits would improve the capabilities of young players and also enhance the friendly ties between the two countries.

He expressed the hope that the players would perform well in the games.

The Habib Public School team praised the Colombo Hockey Association for excellent arrangements and warm hospitality extended to them.