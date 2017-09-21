Pakistan’s gold hope shatters in 6-Red Snooker singles as Muhammad Sajjad falls in semi-finals

ASHGABAT (Turkmenistan), Sept 21 (APP): Pakistan’s gold hope in

snooker and the most experienced cueist Muhammad Sajjad faced a shocking exit after

tasting unexpected defeat at the hands of his rival from China Yan Bingtao in the

semi-final of the 6 Red Snooker Singles Event of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martgial Arts

Games on Thursday.

Before the semi-final clash all eyes were focused on Muhammad Sajjad, a

very confident man to win the gold medal against his rival but he lost 5-3 to Yan Bingtao

of China.

“Certainly victory and losing are part of the game and one should win

the other should lose but could not maintain my concentration the way I wanted,”

Muhammad Sajjad told APP in a post-match talks. It was really disappointing on my part

as I should have won the gold, Muhammad Sajjad, a very experienced player, added.

Despite losing the match Sajjad won bronze medal for Pakistan. With this

medal, Pakistan so far grabbed two gold, two silver and 14 bronze medals and still

occupied the 15th position behind top three positions holders Turkmenistan, Iran and

Thailand.

Turkmenistan with 130 medal including 55 gold, 38 silver and 37 points,

Iran got 42 medals with 10 gold, 8 silver and 24 bronze medals while Thailand with total

30 medal remained at third with 8 gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze medals.

Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Bilal and Asjad Iqbal while commenting on this

occasion said they would try their level best in the Team event and hopeful enough to

win medal for the country. Both Sajjad and Bilal have so far played but Asjad will be

appearing in the Team event to be starting from today (Friday).

Pakistan’s Muhammad Sajjad moved to the semi-finals after defeating Ali

Alobaidli of Qatar in the quarter-finals. There was a tough battle between Muhammad

Sajjad and Ali Alobaidli of Qatar as both were locked 1-1 and 2-2 in the first four frames,

giving each other a tough fight before Sajjad marched into victory.

Former World No. 2 and three times Asian Championship silver medalist

Muhammad Sajjad could not maintain his class against his China rival. The hot fought

battle was witnessed by jam-packed spectators. Sajjad of Pakistan also received

thundering applauses from the sitting spectators when entered into the main arena

because of his last night display against strong Qatar player Al-Obaidli Ali Naseer.

Muhammad Sajjad played with determination and adopted attacking strategy

by exhibiting some beautiful potting.

It was a tough battle as once it was looking that Sajjad will make a

comeback but China’s Yan Bingtao could not give much time to Sajjad to strike back and

quickly taken the first three frame 60-8 wherein he hits a break of 60 points, followed by

two other frame at 32-12 and 38-13.

Muhammad Sajjad won the fourth frame by 0-37, losing the fifth at 51-04

before winning the sixth and second frames at 22-38 and 4-48. It was the eighth frame

when Yan Bingtao fully dominated the proceedings and won the frame by 41-11.

Pakistan will face Myanmar in the Team event pre-quarter-final. It was

also a bad day for Afghanistan when Saleh Muhammad, a former World No. 2 when he

was playing for Pakistan, ousted in the semi-final against Doheil Wahidi of Iran 5-2, the

score was 5-41, 45-17, 52-17, 073, 67-12, 41-12 and 61-9. Soheil Vahidi of Iran

recorded a break of 61, 41 and 67 while Saleh Muhammad recorded a break of 40, 73

and 24.

In the only weightlifting event Pakistan Furqan Anwar got first position

in the B-category 77kg. In the Snatch three attempts Furqan clear the first two of

123kg, and 127kg but could not make it to 130kg and in the clear and jerk he cleared

150 in the first attempt, followed by 155 but he could not make it. His total weight

clearance was 277kg, followed by Veidreyak Patrick of Fiti with 255kg, Zabirov of

Tajikistan with 255kg and Shukurou with 247kg. Furqan improved his overall seeding but

he could not make it to the medal in the weightlifting.

In the Tennis Men doubles Uzbekistan pair Dustov Faruukh and Fayziev

Sanjar defeated Ahmad Chudhary abd Abdaal Haider by 6-1 and 6-1 in a one-sided

affairs while in the Women doubles the team of Chinese Taipei comprising Chang Halao

Yun and Wec Ting Cheeh defeated minnows to tennis Sara Mansoor and Sara Khan of

Pakistan by 6-2 and 6-0. In the Taekwondo event Asad Arsalan Khan and Muhammad

Iqbal of Pakistan ousted in the first round of -68kg weight and Seo Kangeum of Korea

and Sharif Muhammad Muradi of Afghanistan. Pakistan is also playing three medals

matches in the belt wrestling on Thursday night.