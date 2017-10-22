Pakistan’s future is very bright: Zubair

KARACHI, Oct 22 (APP):: Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair has

said that Pakistan’s future is very bright and promising.

He was speaking at the 16th pre-Chief Executive Officers

(CEOs) summit held here on Saturday evening.

The Governor was of the view that the establishment of the

CEOs Club augurs well and would lead towards further

strengthening of the country’s economy.

He pointed out that Pakistan of today is quite different

from that of the year 2013. Law and order has improved and the

economy was strengthening. The active role of the private sector

is contributing towards poverty alleviation as well as creation

of employment opportunities.

Zubair stated that the energy crisis has come to an end to a

great extent and Karachi is again emerging as the city of lights.

He said that Karachi is the commercial and economic hub of

the country.

The president of the Pakistan Federation of Chambers of

Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Zubair Khalil, hailed the

formation of the CEOs Club and that it would help strengthen the

economy.

The president of the CEOs Club Ejaz Nisar welcomed the

participation of Governor Sindh in the programme.