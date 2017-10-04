Pakistan’s first optical remote sensing satellite to be launched in 2018

KARACHI, Oct 4 (APP): Pakistan’s first optical remote
sensing satellite PRSS-1 would be launched in 2018.
This was announced in a statement by the Pakistan Space and
Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) on Wednesday.
It said that the World Space Week 2017 commenced on
Wednesday and the inaugural ceremony of the event was organized
by SUPARCO. It was held at the Institute of Space Technology
(IST) Islamabad. Chairman SUPARCO Qaiser Anees Khurram formally
inaugurated the ceremony as chief guest.
At a ceremony which held at National Center for Remote Sensing
& Geo Informatics (NCRG) SUPARCO Headquarters, Karachi,
Member Range and Instrumentation (R&I), Ayaz Aziz was the Chief
guest.
The World Space Week celebrations would be held
simultaneously from October 4-10 in 16 cities of Pakistan.
Member R&I, Ayaz Aziz in his address said that SUPARCO is
proudly associated with World Space Week since 2005 as the
national coordinator of World Space Week Association (WSWA) in
Pakistan.
`It is our privilege to be among 86 countries throughout the
world that celebrates and contributes in the promotion of space
science and technology every year, he added.
Highlighting the contribution of SUPARCO on the
socio-economic paradigm, he remarked `We have substantially
contributed to natural resource management and environment
modeling through glacier monitoring, land cover classification of
Pakistan, land information system, national environment
information management system etc. The agriculture sector is
being served with active crop estimation programme. Risk &
Disaster assessment, mitigation and management project are under
way’.
He further added that `Our first optical remote sensing
satellite PRSS-1 is all set to be launched in 2018 with which
Pakistan will become self-reliant in multispectral imaging thus
saving a huge foreign exchange on account of satellite imagery
and satellite based monitoring of various national projects. Our
communication satellite Paksat-1R is up and running with
efficient provision of communication and broadcast services
throughout the country and neighboring regions.
Ayaz Aziz said `World Space Week excites young people,
especially students to understand our universe and how much it
has to offer and encourages them to seek knowledge, education and
careers in the fields of Space science & technology’.
The inaugural ceremony concluded with inauguration of the
space education bus by the Chief Guest and a team of SUPARCO
officials departed to create space related awareness in school
students in rural areas of Sindh.
