Pakistan’s first optical remote sensing satellite to be launched in 2018

KARACHI, Oct 4 (APP): Pakistan’s first optical remote

sensing satellite PRSS-1 would be launched in 2018.

This was announced in a statement by the Pakistan Space and

Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) on Wednesday.

It said that the World Space Week 2017 commenced on

Wednesday and the inaugural ceremony of the event was organized

by SUPARCO. It was held at the Institute of Space Technology

(IST) Islamabad. Chairman SUPARCO Qaiser Anees Khurram formally

inaugurated the ceremony as chief guest.

At a ceremony which held at National Center for Remote Sensing

& Geo Informatics (NCRG) SUPARCO Headquarters, Karachi,

Member Range and Instrumentation (R&I), Ayaz Aziz was the Chief

guest.

The World Space Week celebrations would be held

simultaneously from October 4-10 in 16 cities of Pakistan.

Member R&I, Ayaz Aziz in his address said that SUPARCO is

proudly associated with World Space Week since 2005 as the

national coordinator of World Space Week Association (WSWA) in

Pakistan.

`It is our privilege to be among 86 countries throughout the

world that celebrates and contributes in the promotion of space

science and technology every year, he added.

Highlighting the contribution of SUPARCO on the

socio-economic paradigm, he remarked `We have substantially

contributed to natural resource management and environment

modeling through glacier monitoring, land cover classification of

Pakistan, land information system, national environment

information management system etc. The agriculture sector is

being served with active crop estimation programme. Risk &

Disaster assessment, mitigation and management project are under

way’.

He further added that `Our first optical remote sensing

satellite PRSS-1 is all set to be launched in 2018 with which

Pakistan will become self-reliant in multispectral imaging thus

saving a huge foreign exchange on account of satellite imagery

and satellite based monitoring of various national projects. Our

communication satellite Paksat-1R is up and running with

efficient provision of communication and broadcast services

throughout the country and neighboring regions.

Ayaz Aziz said `World Space Week excites young people,

especially students to understand our universe and how much it

has to offer and encourages them to seek knowledge, education and

careers in the fields of Space science & technology’.

The inaugural ceremony concluded with inauguration of the

space education bus by the Chief Guest and a team of SUPARCO

officials departed to create space related awareness in school

students in rural areas of Sindh.