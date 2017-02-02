KARACHI, Feb 02 (APP): Fulfilling its commitment to support and
promote sports in the country, Pakistan Navy has mounted the first
mini Astro turf of the country at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium,
here on Thursday.
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah inaugurated
the turf, says a press release of the Navy.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral
Muhammad Zakaullah said Hockey is our national game and the
presence of renowned players here reminds me of our past glory in this
sport.
“Pakistan Navy has always strived to promote sports and healthy
activities in the country and Pakistan Navy is proud for taking
initiative to lay first of its kind turf in the country”, he added.
He also announced to lay one more mini astro turf at a suitable
place in Karachi.
The Admiral also expressed his hope that this Mini Astro turf
will facilitate in grooming the young players so as to bring back the
lost laurels in the game of Hockey. He urged other stake holders and
organizations to come forward and work to fortify the national sport.
Pakistan Navy, besides supervising the whole project, has also
borne all the cost including its import from abroad. The facility will
be used for six a side hockey and will go a long way in improving
techniques including dribbling, dodging, stopping and goal keeping of
the young players.
General Secretary of Pakistan Hockey Federation, Shahbaz Senior in
his address said that it was a historic day for Pakistan Hockey and
its credit goes to Pakistan Navy. The Inauguration ceremony was also
attended by a large number of Ex Olympians, National heroes, PHF
officials and other dignitaries.
APP/pas/msk/ati
Pakistan’s first mini astro turf laid Edhi hockey stadium
