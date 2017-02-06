Pakistan’s first ever Balochi film “Hammal O Mahganj” on Feb 28

KARACHI, Feb 6 (APP): The Baloch Culture Day “Baloch festival-2017” will be held on February 28 at Arts Council of Pakistan- Karachi with the screening of Pakistan’s first ever Balochi film “Hammal O Mahganj”.

Renowned actor Anwar Iqbal in a press conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC), said that the film was approved by the censor board 40 years ago but because of propaganda and political influence the film could not be released.

He said that the event will be a colorful celebration of the rich Baloch culture, music and cuisine.

The initiative is to unite people on one platform where they can express their feelings through art, music, theatre and share the feeling of unity and love amongst themselves.

He said that the festival is a full-day event consists of interesting

activities and audience engaging segments like live music, food and craft stalls.

The historic tale of “Hani Shehmureed” will also be performed as a theatre play in Urdu for the first time.

A seminar and award ceremony to pay homage to legendary contributors to Balochi literature, media, arts and music will also be held followed by an enthralling concert by artist Akhtar Chanal and Braadri Broadcast boys.

Baloch graduates will screen their short films and artists will showcase

their paintings and sculptures.

Baloch Culture Day mega event will take place at Seaview on March 02.