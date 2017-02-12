Pakistan’s Falconry Cultural heritage gets recognition

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): The addition of Pakistan’s Falconry Cultural heritage to the Representative list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) would further boost the efforts to safeguard the living heritage of falconry.

The other countries which are on this list included United Arab Emirates, Austria, Belgium, Czechia, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kazakhstan, Republic of Korea, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Syrian Arab Republic.

Falconry, as a traditional art and practice of keeping, training and flying a bird of prey to take quarry in its natural state, practiced by people of all ages, genders and statuses, is recognized by its community members as part of their cultural heritage.

It is a social tradition promoting respect for nature and the environment, transmitted

for generation to generation through formal and informal means and providing its communities with a sense of belonging, pride, continuity and identity.

Taking to APP, Joint Secretary, National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division, Mashhood Mirza said inclusion of Pakistan like other countries in the list of the intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO’s committee is indeed a matter of pride for the whole country.

He said UNESCO has recognized Pakistan’s contribution in Falconry as well as of the communities and families who are involved in this practice and passing on this heritage to the next generations.

Pakistan has received the certificate from UNESCO of its inclusion in the list of intangible cultural heritage by the end of last year after a thorough representation by the experts of NHLH Division.

The team of experts looked into the presentation of Pakistan about Falconry and recognized its contribution in preserving and promoting this living heritage, he said.

The inscription of the element on an extended basis on the Representative List could further contribute to fostering cultural diversity, mutual understanding and intercultural dialogue worldwide, thus enhancing visibility and awareness of intangible cultural heritage

and its importance in connection with its natural environment.

It could further highlight the diversity of human creativity in the expression of a common traditional practice.

Efforts already underway in many countries with the full involvement of communities to safeguard falconry and ensure its transmission, focusing especially on apprenticeship, handicrafts, research and conservation of falcon species, are supplemented by planned

measures to strengthen its viability and raise awareness both at national and international levels.

Communities, associations and individuals concerned have participated in the elaboration of this nomination at all stages and have provided plentiful evidence of their free, prior and informed consent.

Falconry is included on inventories of intangible cultural heritage in each of the submitting States.

These inventories are maintained by relevant authorities in each submitting State and are regularly updated.