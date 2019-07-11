Pakistan’s facilitatory role in Afghan peace process earning ‘wide appreciation’: FO

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Terming “positive” the recent Doha talks between Afghans and Taliban, the Foreign Office Thursday said Pakistan was receiving ‘wide acknowledgment and appreciation’ from the stakeholders for its facilitatory role to help continue the peace process.

“Our efforts to facilitate the concerned groups to continue negotiations for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned solution to the conflict, are getting recognition,” Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said at a weekly press briefing.

The two-day peace talks attended by representatives of Afghan government and Taliban in Doha, Qatar, on July 8-9 concluded with both sides calling to end civilian casualties and pledging to guarantee protection of public institutions.