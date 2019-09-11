Pakistan’s extreme poverty declines to 3.9%: ADB

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):The extreme poverty (or below $1.9 per day poverty line) in Pakistan has gone down from 28.6 percent of total population in 2001 to 3.9 percent in 2015, Asian Development Bank said in a report.

The ADB released 50th edition of its annual statistical report, Key Indicators for Asia and the Pacific 2019, and an online database, Key Indicators Database on Tuesday.

The report added that on the basis of National Poverty Line, Pakistan’s poverty ratio declined to 24.3 percent in 2015 compared to 64.3 percent in 2001.