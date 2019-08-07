Pakistan’s exports up 14.23 percent in July

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP):Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that Pakistan’s exports had increased by 14.23 percent in July, 2019 as compared to same month of last year.

In term of dollar, the country’s export increased from $1.636 billion in July 2019 to $1.87 billion in same month of last year, the adviser said while addressing the press conference here at Commerce Ministry.

He further said that Pakistan’s imports from other countries also reduced by 18.39 percent during the month.