Pakistan’s envoy to Saudi Arabia meets OIC Secretary General

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): The Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia

Khan Hasham bin Saddique called on the OIC Secretary General Dr Yousaf A Al-Othaimeen at the OIC secretariat in Jeddah.

According to a press statement received here on Tuesday, the

ambassador while talking with the Secretary General said, “Our combined efforts have, directly and indirectly, strengthened the OIC’s institutions and have let us take united positions on the issues pertaining to Islamic world.”

Khan Hasham bin Siddique reiterated Pakistan’s stance on Palestine

issue and said Pakistan has given its unequivocal support to the issue of Palestine and has always supported the establishment of a Palestinian State with Al-Quds al-Sharif as its capital.

The ambassador thanked the OIC Secretary General on the continued

support given to Pakistan on various matters including Kashmir issue.

He said people of Pakistan greatly value the role of the

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for promotion of the Kashmir cause at international level.

He said Pakistan greatly appreciate Assistant Secretary General and

Special Representative of the Secretary General (SRSG) on Jammu and Kashmir Ambassador Abdullah Al-Alim for his meaningful role in the context of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He also thanked the OIC on writing to the Indian government to allow

OIC fact finding mission to Indian occupied Kashmir early this year.

He hoped that India will accept the OIC’s request for objective and fair

assessment of human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The OIC Secretary General Dr Yousaf A Al-Othaimeen appreciated the

meaningful role played by Pakistan in the OIC.

He reiterated the OIC’s stance on Kashmir dispute and said peaceful

resolution of Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of Kashmiri people and in accordance with the UNSC resolutions would bring durable peace in the region.

The OIC Secretary General recalled his recent visit to Pakistan and

his meetings with the president and prime minister and interior minister of Pakistan and termed the meetings very useful.

The OIC Secretary General appreciated Pakistan’s contribution in

enhancing the higher education in OIC member countries by providing 100 scholarships to students of OIC member countries.