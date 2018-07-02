Pakistan’s engagements with UN are key pillar of its foreign policy: FM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):Foreign Minister Abdullah Hussain Haroon on Monday underscored that Pakistan remained a consistent and active supporter of multilateralism, noting that Pakistan’s engagement with and support

to the United Nations were a key pillar of its foreign policy.

The caretaker foreign minister stated this during his talks with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General (USG) for UN Department for Peacekeeping Operations (UN DPKO). The USG is accompanied by UN Military and Police Advisors.

The foreign minister also recalled Pakistan’s longstanding partnership with and contributions to the UN, especially in several of its peacekeeping missions across the world, a foreign office press release issued here said.

Underscoring Pakistan’s unique role and contribution as one of the top troop contributing countries, the foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to the UN peacekeeping operations.

USG Lacroix acknowledged Pakistan’s leading role in UN peacekeeping, expressed deep appreciation for the professionalism of Pakistani peacekeepers and paid tribute to the ultimate

sacrifices of 156 Pakistani peacekeepers to the cause of international peace.

During his official visit, the USG also called on the Interior Minister and Chief of the Army Staff

apart from meeting with senior military leadership.

USG Lacroix and his delegation members also visited the Centre for International Peace and Security (CIPS) and the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) Headquarters in Islamabad.

The foreign secretary hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting delegation.