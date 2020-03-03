Pakistan’s electrical vehicles to be in market soon: Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):Pakistani Federal Minister and Adviser to Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam announced on Tuesday that cheap and environment friendly electrical vehicles manufactured by Pakistan would be in market soon as policy has been approved by the cabinet.

Talking to a private news channel, he said different incentive packages would be issued within a month, more electrical vehicles for common use would be introduced after the launch of environment friendly cars, he added.

“Our purpose is to motivate people to use electrical vehicle to improve the quality of the air our children breathe in, moreover the electrical vehicles would be economical as well,” he replied to a question.

The trend of using electrical cars should be promoted in the masses as the injurious gases emission would be lessened up to maximum level and the country’s import bill for oil would be decreased as well,he said

The surplus energy would use to charge the electrical vehicles, moreover the new policy was ready for manufacturing batteries and other articles as the government had plans for the country to compete with international future market, he mentioned.

The electrical vehicle could carry at least 4 passengers and did not get stuck in rain as its all components were waterproof and it had chargeable battery instead of engine,an engineer Shahid Ahmed remarked.