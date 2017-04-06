Pakistan’s economy to sustain 8-10% growth rate for next 3 decades: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and
Reforms, Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that mainly due to
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the country could sustain
8-10 per cent economic growth for next three decades.
Addressing a gathering of international business leaders here
at a Business Summit, the minister said this high growth rate could
bring Pakistan among the top 25 economies of the world by 2030.
He said CPEC was providing huge opportunities to the
international investors who could take advantage of the
opportunities.
The two-day Summit was organized by Ministry of Planning,
Development and Reforms in collaboration with Martin Dow and
Nutshell Forum.
The aim of the event was to provide a platform for leading
business figures across the world to present their ideas and
effective business strategies.
Ahsan Iqbal said the whole world was now looking at this
project and concerned ministers of almost all European Union
Countries had met with him and expressed their wish to join Pakistan
by investing in CPEC.
He said this project could create connectivity in the region
and connect three billion population of South Asia, Central Asia and
China.
The minister added that the nine industrial zones being built
under CPEC, 85 million new jobs would be created.
He urged upon the international business leaders to play their
role in making Pakistan an Asian Tiger by exploiting huge
opportunities offered by the CPEC.
Highlighting Pakistan’s relationship with the United States,
the minister said when Pak-US relationships were on their peak, the
past governments had not the vision to understand the real strength
of US.
He said the actual strength of US lies in their education
system therefore the current government had established a knowledge
corridor with the US under which 10,000 Pakistani students would be
sent to the US in next 10 years who would study in top 200
universities of the US.
Speaking on the occasion Ambassador of US to Pakistan, David Hale said Pakistan and US were enjoying long standing bilateral relations in various sectors including business, trade, education and agriculture.
He said Pakistani entrepreneurs were capable of developing
innovative business ideas and they could compete any one on the
global scale.
He on the occasion also expressed his condolence over the
terrorist attack on a census team in Lahore on Wednesday in which 6
people including four security personnel killed.
Chairman Martin Dow Group Jawed Akhai said it was vital to
focus on developing the leadership in the country as the world on
the cusp of change and Pakistan was rapidly attaining its status as
a key economic hub.
“I hope that all the participants will take complete advantage
of the summit and learn from each others experiences”, he added.
As the world continues to recognize Pakistan’s potential in
different economic sectors, Martin Dow, pharmaceutical company,
continues to play a lead role in developing high quality of
leadership.
This has been further endorsed with the recent inauguration of
the company’s manufacturing facility in Meymac, France, by President
of the French Republic Fran‡ois Hollande, he added.