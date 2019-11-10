Pakistan’s economy stable, improving: PBBC

LONDON, Nov 10 (APP):Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC) appreciating the economic policies initiated by the government of Pakistan has said that due to its prudent policies, the economy of the country was strengthening and improving.

“The latest World Bank report has also recognized and said that Pakistan has emerged as an improver in terms of ease of doing business and therefore foreign investors including businessmen from the United Kingdom (UK) were taking interest for investing in various sectors of the economy like tourism and infrastructure development in Pakistan”, Julian Hamilton Barns Chairman PBBC told APP here.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s government investment-friendly policies and initiatives undertaken, under the the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for economic stability and growth in the country.

Julian Hamilton Barans who is also Honorary Council of Pakistan for the UK said that Pakistan offers the best investment opportunities and potentials in a peaceful environment in various sectors of the economy including Tourism and infrastructure development.

He urged the foreign investors including from the UK to take part and invest in Pakistan’s development and also get benefit from the lucrative and profitable investment opportunities being offered in the country.

The Chairman PBBC Julian Hamilton Barns further said that being the head of the Council, it was his mandate not only take steps for the boosting bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom but also to make efforts for enhancing and promoting the bilateral trade and investments ties between the two friendly countries.

He also appreciated Pakistan High Commission London for their huge support to achieve this objective.

Highlighting the demographic dividends of Pakistan, he said that Pakistan has a population of 230 million out of which 60 percent of them were below the age of 30 offering the biggest market for the investors.

He especially mentioned the gigantic China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) ,project which has also influenced and brought improvement in Pakistan’s economic growth in two to three years.

The Chairman of Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC) expressed the hope that due to prudent economic policies and reforms initiated by Pakistan government would further help improve its economic growth, besides propelling the trade and huge foreign investments in the country.