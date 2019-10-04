Pakistan’s economy on right track despite challenges: Firdous Ashiq

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that Pakistan’s economy was heading towards the right direction despite facing internal and external challenges.



Talking to private news channels, she said JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s announcement of protest lockdown against democratic government was an effort to mislead the nation and the government would not care about any threats as it was committed for the stability in the country.

She pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan was most popular personality working for the welfare of the people.