Pakistan’s economy moving forward: Tanveer Hussain

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): Minister for Defence Production
Rana Tanveer Hussain said Pakistan’s economy has picked up in
the last few years with improved law and order situation and
better energy supply.
He was speaking to a community meeting in Dubai on the
invitation of Ch Noor ul Hassan Tanveer, party President
(PML N) for the Middle East.
Consul General of Pakistan Brigadier ® Javed Hassan
was also present in the meeting, according to a press release
issued here on Thursday.
He expressed the confidence that the government would
be able to meet its commitments of ending the power shortage
crisis within its tenure.
Pakistan’s economic indicators were improving day by
day and there was unprecedented improvement.
Exports were growing and manufacturing sector was
witnessing remarkable progress, he added.
The Minister said that Pakistan’s foreign reserves had
increased; stock market was performing well and the bench mark
index PSE100, crossed 49,000 in January 2017 and was touching
new heights. Industrial sector had shown remarkable performance
and registered a growth of 6.8 percent during 2015 16.
International economic agencies were upgrading ratings
for the financial and economic stability of Pakistan. World
Bank has forecast GDP growth of 5.2 per cent for 2016 17.
Pakistan’s debt was also expected to fall below 60
percent of GDP by 2018. It has upgraded Pakistan’s long term
credit rating to B with a stable outlook.
