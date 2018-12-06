LONDON, Dec 6 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the economy of Pakistan was improving as exports and remittances were on the rise, imports were declining and stability was returning.
Speaking to media here Thursday, he said, “Due to effective policy of the government, exports are increasing and in substantive terms, the economy of Pakistan is improving.”
Pakistan’s economy improves as exports, remittances rise: Fawad
LONDON, Dec 6 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the economy of Pakistan was improving as exports and remittances were on the rise, imports were declining and stability was returning.