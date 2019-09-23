Pakistan’s economy heading in right direction: PM

NEW YORK, Sep 23 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said despite the momentous challenge of

the biggest ever current account deficit inherited by his government, they had been restructuring the country’s economy which has now been put on the right track.

Responding to questions during a conversation with in the US based think-tank Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the prime minister defended the seeking of a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to address the issue of huge current account deficit.