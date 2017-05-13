Pakistan’s economic progress highlighted at a Chicago seminar

CHICAGO, May 13 (APP): Pictures of Pakistan’s picturesque tourist spots and historical landmarks were showcased at a “Pakistan-Seminar” held in the premises of Pakistan’s Consulate in Chicago at which the country’s steady economic progress was highlighted.

The seminar was organized by the consulate in collaboration with Central Asian Productivity Research Center (CAPRC). Besides Professor Harry Lepinske, Chairman of the CAPRC, Yuri Hoffman, Board Member of CME Group, an American financial company, Larry Bajmakovich, a noted businessman, Ozgur Arslan Ayaydin, Associate Professor of Business at University of Chicago and members of CAPRC and a large number of business analysts and travel consultants attended.

Prof. Lepinske, who moderated the event, thanked the Consulate General of Pakistan for working and cooperating with CAPRC.

Speaking at the Seminar, Consul General Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said that

Pakistan is full of breathtaking tourist locations and anyone who loves tourism and traveling ought to include Pakistan in their travel plans. He urged the audience to visit Pakistan and experience the warmth and hospitality of Pakistani people, as have a number of people to have been

to the country.

Amer Sultan Tareen, commercial counselor at the consulate, briefed the

audience about the economic revival of the country and apprised them about the opportunities for investment with particular reference to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said the mega project was not specific for Chinese or Pakistani

businesses but it offers opportunities to a wide range of countries. He briefed the audience about Government of Pakistan’s investment-friendly policies.