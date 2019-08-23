Pakistan’s economic policy achieves remarkable results: Sina Finance

BEIJING, Aug 23 (APP)::Pakistan’s economic policy adopted by the present government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan during the last one year, has achieved remarkable results, Sina Finance, one of the largest financial news portals in China reported on Friday.

Recently, the Pakistani government released the first year of the government’s report on the results of the administration. The report shows that the Pakistani economy has emerged from the crisis in the past year and has gradually stabilized, it added.

The positive trend of the economic policy that reflects the stability of the Pakistani government is significant. Among them, the improvement of business environment, the increase of taxation scale, the adjustment of development focus and the optimization of foreign-related cooperation are its outstanding features.