Pakistan’s economic indicators show upward trend: Zubair

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair has that Pakistan economic indicators were showing upward trend due to the dynamic policies of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government.

The present government after coming into power took bold decisions under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammed Nawaz Sharif and address the issues of Karachi, he stated while talking to a private news

channel.

The peace in Karachi had been restored with the political decision and will of Nawaz Sharif. The Pakistan Armed forces, Rangers, and Police had played vital role in restoring peace in economic hub of the country, he added.

The decision of Karachi operation had been taken after the consensus of stakeholders.

To a question, he said that it was the responsibility of the provincial governments to take steps for improving the situation or infrastructure in their respective areas.

He said that federal government had to come forward for road infrastructure, public transport and many other projects to be completed in Karachi and other areas of Sindh.

Appreciating the Punjab government, he said that a huge amount was being utilized for education sector.

He said that PML-N government after coming into power had taken all important steps for increasing GDP growth, and tax revenue.

Muhammad Zubair said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would benefit all the provinces. He said that many projects under the CPEC would be completed in Sindh and Balochistan areas.

He said that Gawadar sea port, international airport, and industrial zones besides other projects would be completed to benefit the people this country.