Pakistan’s desire for peace not its weakness: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Pakistan’s desire for peace in the region was not its weakness.

February 27, 2019 was the historic day when the valiant Pakistani armed forces foiled the Indian aggression, she said in a series of tweets.

Paying tributes to the Pakistan Air Force pilots, who ruined the Indian pride by downing two Indian fighter jets, the SAPM said the world had witnessed that Pakistan was fully capable of defending its sovereignty.

She said Pakistan believed in peaceful coexistence but it would give the enemy February 27 like surprise for its any act of aggression.

She said the nation was observing the day with the pledge that it was united for the defence of motherland and anybody casting an evil eye on Pakistan would face similar fate.