Pakistan’s current account adjusting more rapidly than anticipated: IMF

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP):International Monetary Fund (IMF) Friday said Pakistan’s current account was adjusting more rapidly than anticipated besides other key areas were also showing significant progress.

“Pakistan’s economic program is off to a promising start, but decisive implementation is critical to pave the way for stronger and sustainable growth”, the IMF said in a statement issued at the end of a visit by the IMF mission led by Ernesto Ramirez Rigo.

The mission visited Islamabad and Karachi during September 16 to 20 to take stock of economic developments since the start of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and discussed progress in the implementation of economic policies.

A full mission for the first review under the EFF, is planned for late-October, the statement added.