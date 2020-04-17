Pakistan’s Consul General assures help to virus-hit community in a New York City suburb

NEW YORK, Apr 17 (APP):Pakistan’s Consul General in New York, Ayesha Ali, has stepped up her contacts with Pakistani-American community members, holding a second virtual town hall with this week to assure them of her help and support as they struggle under strict lockdown conditions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, she reached out, through video-conferencing, this time to the community members in Long Island, a suburb of New York City, in which Dr. Mufti Mohammad Farhan, executive director of Islamic Center of Long Island (ICLI), Dr. Isma Chaudhry, chairperson of ICLI’s Board of Trustees, and Ammad Sheikh of the Muslims of Long Island, participated.

Counsellor Naeem Iqbal Cheema and Trade and Investment Counsellor Talat Mahmood also took part in the event, which was broadcast live on Facebook.

At the outset, the Consul General offered special prayers for the community members who have passed away due to COVID-19 and prayed for the speedy recovery of all who are affected by this disease, according to a press release issued by the consulate.

The Consul General briefed the participants on the efforts of the Consulate General to facilitate and assist the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the 24/7 emergency helpline and facilitation, as also special measures during the COVID-19 emergency.

Ms. Ayesha Ali urged the community and participants to utilize the online services and also highlighted the various tools of communication and information, including the website and social media forums, for more effective communication.

The participants thanked the Consul General for the work being done by the consulate, the press release said, adding that all participants resolved to work more closely and coordinate their efforts for rendering better services to the community.