Pakistan’s commitment, fidelity remains firm with Kashmir cause: MNA

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Pakistan’s commitment and fidelity to
the cause of Kashmir was firmed as ever while the bigger powers
remain involved in their geopolitical and strategic interests, Member National Assembly (MNA) and Chairman, Standing Committee of
National Assembly on Foreign Affairs Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said on Thursday.
The validity of the UN resolutions on Kashmir did not lapse
with time rather it had been affirmed by consequent Secretary
Generals of UN on several occasions.
He said this while speaking as chief guest at a seminar
“Solving the Kashmir Dispute: Exercise of the Right to Self Determination” organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).
He said think tanks in India were advising the Indian
government to hold talks with Pakistan on lingering issue.
People within India were raising voice for resolving Kashmir
issue, he added.
Leghari questioned that those who were protesting against executive
orders of Trump, why they did not protest again India.
Speakers said on the occassion that right of self determination was
the only peaceful resolution for the long standing issue that would benefit the whole region.
Speakers including Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Convener All Parties
Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Human Rights
Activist, Mohammad Farooq Rehmani, Senior Leader APHC, Ahmed Quraishi, CEO, Youth Forum for Kashmir and Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman ISSI, condemned the violence in Kashmir said that India was not implementing the resolutions of United Nations that give the Kashmiris their due right of self determination.
The government of Pakistan should make a policy on Kashmir that would merge the voice of Pakistanis and Kashmiris on one platform, Muhammed Safi added.
