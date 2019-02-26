ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Vowing ‘not to disappoint the nation’, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday
categorically said that Pakistan would retaliate India’s uncalled-for aggression, at right time.
“Knowing India’s aggressive designs, Pakistan’s civil and military leadership have decided
to give a befitting response to India’s aggression,” Qureshi said while addressing a press
conference along with Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Finance Minister Asad Umer,
here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Pakistan’s civil, military leadership firm to retaliate Indian aggression: FM
