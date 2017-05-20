Pakistan’s case on Jadhav strong: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on
Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz Saturday said that Pakistan had
a strong case against the jurisdiction of the International Court
of Justice (ICJ) to hear the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan
Jadhav was strong and based on merit.
Talking to editors and senior anchor-persons here, he said
when the hearing of Jadhav’s case would start in the ICJ Pakistan
would get a chance to highlight and prove the Indian involvement
in anti-state activities in Pakistan, including terrorism, terror
financing, insurgency and spy activities.
He said India claimed that Kulbhushan Jadhav was a common
man, but he himself had confessed that he was an Indian naval
officer and spy, used a fake passport to enter Pakistan, and
was involved in numerous subversive activities in Pakistan.
India would not succeed in its nefarious designs as
it could not conceal the subversive acts carried out by its
of its Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan, he added.
Sartaj Aziz said Kulbhushan Jadhav had been convicted as
per law and Constitution of Pakistan and therefore, “our stance
against him is based on truth and reality.”
Even an Indian Judge had admitted that India had made
a mistake by taking up the case of Kulbhushan at the ICJ as
it would pave a way for Pakistan to highlight the Kashmir
issue at that forum, he added.
The Advisor said there would be no compromise on the
issue as it was a matter of Pakistan’s national interests
and security.
We will try for early hearing of the case and present our
stance courageously and vigorously at the ICJ, he resolved.
He said the ICJ had not issued any order with regard to
India’s consular access to Kulbuhushan.
Replying to a question, Sartaj Aziz said Pakistan wanted
an amicable solution of the Kashmir issue as per the United
Nations resolutions.
Islamabad, he said, would continue political, moral and
diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle
for right to self-determination.
Pakistan’s case on Jadhav strong: Sartaj
